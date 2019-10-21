Canada is grouped with Italy and the United States. There are six groups in the 18-team event. The group winners and the next two best teams advance to the quarterfinals.

This marks the first time the Davis Cup champion will be crowned at a neutral site during a weeklong event. Previously, World Group matches were played over the course of a year, with a best-of-five final at a home venue.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD