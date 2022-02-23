The 34-year-old Serb said he’s missed playing competitively.
“This is my life, this is what I’ve known to do and I still keep on going for the last 20 years almost,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview after beating his Russian opponent.
“Professional tennis is my love. I enjoy traveling, I enjoy playing, I enjoy hopefully bringing some positive emotions and memories to people that come to watch.”
Djokovic is a five-time winner at the event. He will next play Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely, who advanced by beating eighth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-4.
American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald beat Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 7-6 (7) to set up a quarterfinal against second-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia. McDonald had upset another Russian, seventh-seeded Aslan Karatsev, in the first round.
Rublev, who won the Open 13 tournament in Marseille on Sunday, reached the quarterfinals by beating Soonwoo Kwon 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.
