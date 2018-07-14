Novak Djokovic advanced to Sunday’s Wimbledon final, defeating world No. 1 Rafael Nadal on Saturday in what remained of their Centre Court semifinal that was suspended Friday by the tournament’s 11 p.m. curfew.

The fact that the longtime rivals were forced back to court to conclude the match just 24 hours before contesting the sport’s biggest prize, rather than enjoy the tradition day off, is not ideal. Still, despite the 2½ hours Djokovic spent on court Saturday to complete the 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11-9), 3-6, 10-8 victory, he remains a heavy favorite over first-time Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson of South Africa, 32, who toiled 6 hours 36 minutes Friday in the other semifinal in subduing top American John Isner.

With tiebreaks not permitted to conclude Wimbledon matches once players are knotted at six games each, Anderson and Isner were forced to play on — and on and on and on Friday — until one man took a two-game lead. By the time Anderson did just so, at 26-24, both players were well past the point of exhaustion, grateful to simply get the ball back in play as they traded service blasts.

The extraordinary length of the match, in turn, delayed the start of Nadal-Djokovic, which promised to deliver higher-caliber tennis. Nadal, the reigning world No. 1, and Djokovic, a former No. 1, boast 29 Grand Slam titles and five Wimbledon championships between them.

Yet they were left waiting in the locker room, hours on end, while the undercard with no end carried on.

Fans in stands expressed due appreciation for Isner and Anderson’s effort and skill — to a point. But they grew restless once the match passed the five-hour mark, sighing and groaning with each failure to break serve. ESPN tacked four hours onto its planned coverage, seeing the Isner-Anderson match to conclusion and sticking with Nadal-Djokovic until it was halted.

On Saturday, Nadal and Djokovic returned to finish the job. Centre Court’s roof remained closed, as it was when their semifinal match started, in keeping with a rule that requires any suspended match to be resumed under the same conditions it began.

With Djokovic holding a two-sets-to-one lead, having clinched the third-set tiebreak just as the match was halted, Nadal faced the tremendous pressure of having to win back-to-back sets to advance.

The Spaniard took the fourth set to pull even. Madly frustrated after surrendering the pivotal break, Djokovic banged his racket on the shoe repeatedly.

The fifth set was tight through the early going. Each time one broke serve, the other broke back, resulting in yet another 6-6 deadline that extended play.

Nadal fended off one match point, serving at 7-8, with a devilish drop shot.

But a fall on the turf, serving at 8-9, presented Djokovic with three more match points. He needed just one to clinch a place in the final and improve his record against Nadal, which dates from 2006, to 27-25.

It’s difficult to believe the quality of Sunday’s men’s final won’t be diminished by the unusual circumstances of the semifinals that preceded it.

“It is what it is,” Djokovic told the BBC upon coming off court. “I’m in the finals of Wimbledon.”

If Wimbledon’s 2018 men’s championship is remembered for anything, it may be its role in bringing about fifth-set tiebreaks.

Among the sport’s four Grand Slams, only the U.S. Open played tiebreaks to settle the fifth set. Wimbledon, along with the Australian and French opens, insist that play continues if the fifth set is knotted at 6-6 until one man leads by two games.

That has led to some extremely long fifth sets, particularly at Wimbledon, where the grass court accentuates the punch of the serve and makes it more difficult to break serve. In a first-round Wimbledon match in 2010, Isner battled Nicolas Mahut in a fifth set that dragged out three days, finally ending in Isner’s favor, 70-68.

Following his defeat Friday, Isner said the time was “overdue” to institute fifth-set tiebreaks — for the good of players, fans and broadcasters alike.

Anderson agreed. And both voiced empathy for Djokovic and Nadal, for the delay they’d had to endure.