“It’s not the first time that I play an epic semifinal in a Grand Slam and then I have to come back in less than 48 hours and play a final. My recovery abilities are pretty good, I must say, throughout my career,” Djokovic said. “I know what I need to do. Obviously, Tsitsipas, first time in the finals of a Grand Slam, if I’m not mistaken — for him, it’s a great achievement, but I’m sure he doesn’t want to stop there.”