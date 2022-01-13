“Medical exemption” and “inoculation” and “visa” have dominated the conversation related to Melbourne Park as the start of the year’s first Grand Slam tournament approaches on Monday (Sunday in the U.S.). As of Thursday night, there still was no resolution, although Djokovic’s name was at the top of the men’s bracket, with his No. 1 seeding intact, due to face another Serbian, Miomir Kecmanovic, in the first round.