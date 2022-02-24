On Monday, Medvedev will move up from No. 2 for the first time and become the 27th man to reach No. 1. He won the U.S. Open last September and was the Australian Open runner-up each of the past two years.
Medvedev is the first man other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to be No. 1 since Feb. 1, 2004.
It was the 34-year-old Djokovic’s first tournament since being deported from Australia last month for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus, preventing him from being able to defend his Australian Open title.
Medvedev is currently playing at the Mexican Open, winning in the second round on Wednesday.
After beating Pablo Andujar, Medvedev said of getting to No. 1: “If I do it it’s going to mean a lot.”
Vesely, who is ranked No. 123, completed a second career victory over Djokovic in just under two hours to end the Serb’s hopes of winning the Dubai title for a sixth time.
Vesely served for the match at 5-4 in the second set but was broken by Djokovic, who was always chasing in the tiebreaker.
Vesely clinched the win on his first match point.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports