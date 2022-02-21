Musetti took two sets off Djokovic at the French Open last year but, on a breezy Dubai evening, the Italian wild card couldn’t convert bags of break chances while trailing 3-1 in the first set and 4-2 in the second.
“I have to be satisfied with my tennis, especially after not playing for two and a half, three months,” Djokovic said on court. “Of course, there were moments when I played great, there were moments when I made a couple of unforced errors in a row uncharacteristically. But it’s normal to expect that (in my) first match after a while.”
He next faces Karen Khachanov or Alex de Minaur.
Andy Murray won his first match in Dubai since his title run in 2017. He beat Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5 after nearly three hours.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports