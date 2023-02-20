Dominic Thiem loses at Rio Open, falling to 1-2 in 2023

RIO DE JANEIRO — Dominic Thiem lost in the first round of the Rio Open on Monday, falling to Thiago Monteiro 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (2).
Thiem, who won the Rio Open in 2017, dropped the first set against the 83rd-ranked Monteiro in 27 minutes, with the Austrian making a series of unforced errors.
Thiem righted himself in the second set, relying on his forehand and his patience on the baseline. After a back-and-forth third set, the Brazilian won the tiebreaker comfortably to close out the 2-hour, 46-minute match.
Monteiro will next face either second-seeded Cameron Norrie or Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the clay-court tournament.
Defending champion and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faces Mateus Alves in the first round on Tuesday.
