PARIS — Austria’s Dominic Thiem had reason to celebrate Saturday after weathering yet another rain delay to defeat world No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Day 2 of their rain-halted semifinal at Roland Garros.

Now comes the tough part: Taking on 11-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal on just one day’s rest for what would be his first Grand Slam title.

Thiem displayed fierce resolve in defeating the game’s most relentless defender, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 on the red clay of Court Philippe Chatrier, where Djokovic hoisted the 2016 French Open trophy in one of the rare years that Nadal hadn’t done so since his first triumph in 2005.

With the victory, Thiem, 25, set up a reprise of last year’s French Open final, in which he was thrashed by Nadal in straight sets.

Though Djokovic holds a 28-26 career advantage over Nadal, Thiem may pose the bigger challenge to Nadal, who is seeking an 18th major that would nudge him closer to Roger Federer’s record 20.

Nadal and Thiem have met 11 times on clay, with Nadal holding a 7-4 advantage. But they’re 2-2 on the surface over the past two years, and Thiem won their most recent clash, in April, in straight sets at Barcelona.

The Djokivic-Thiem semifinal, which followed that of Nadal vs. Federer under Friday’s gusty, turbulent skies, was halted several times for rain before being suspended for the day. At that point, Thiem, who handled the gusting wind better, led 6-2, 3-6, 3-1, having become the first man to take a set from Djokovic all tournament.

The weather was still unsettled for Saturday’s noon resumption — windy and cool, though not as turbulent as Friday.

Despite the wind, the level of play was exceedingly high, featuring long rallies and a delicious variety of slice backhands, deft drop-shots and gutsy passing shots.

After the Austrian seized a two-sets-to-one lead, Djokovic leveled the match and went on to force a fifth-set decider.

With Thiem leading 4-1, the rain returned, sending players to the locker room for a full hour while groundskeepers scurried to cover the clay court.

Djokovic returned from the hour-long pause reinvigorated, physically and mentally.

But Thiem, playing in the first five-set match of his career, stood tall, even after squandering two match points.