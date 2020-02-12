The 2018 WTA Finals champion will next face Australian qualifier Storm Sanders.
“I haven’t played against her before,” Svitolina said. “My coach will look it up on the internet to see how she plays. But I’ve seen her play before. She is left-handed. I have to be ready for a different spin. But in the end I have to focus on what I have to play on course.”
Fifth-seeded Magda Linette also reached the second round, defeating Kateryna Bondarenko 6-2, 6-2.
Also, fourth-seeded Saisai Zheng beat En-Shuo Liang 6-4, 6-3, eighth-seeded Nao Habino routed Peangtarn Plipuech 6-0, 6-1, and 19-year-old Leonie Kung of Switzerland eliminated seventh-seeded Lin Zhu 6-3, 6-1.
