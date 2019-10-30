In the late match, Andreescu retired with a left knee injury after losing the first set to Karolina Pliskova 6-3.

Pliskova, who is 1-1, will face Wimbledon champion Halep in their final group match for another spot in the semifinals.

Svitolina broke Halep in the final game of the first set to take the lead. She then broke the Romanian’s serve in the eighth game of the second set and held to win.

The victory was Svitolina’s fifth in nine matches against Halep. On the four previous occasions in which she won, Svitolina went on to win the tournament.

Andreescu was injured while leading 2-0 in the first set, with Pliskova serving at 30-15 in the third game.

During a medical timeout, Andreescu had her knee taped and she played through the first set, even challenging Pliskova’s serve with three break-point opportunities in the fifth game.

