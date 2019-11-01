Svitolina will next face Belinda Bencic on Saturday.

Later Friday, Simona Halep will play Karolina Pliskova for the final spot in the semifinals. The winner will meet top-ranked Ash Barty.

Kenin was playing her only match of the tournament after replacing the injured Bianca Andreescu.

AD

The 12th-ranked Kenin, who earned $165,000 for her appearance, was the second alternate to see action this week. Kiki Bertens took Naomi Osaka’s place after the Japanese player withdrew with a right shoulder injury ahead of her second match. Bertens ended up retiring with a virus against Bencic during her second match on Thursday.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD