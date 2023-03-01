Ex-umpire Jake Garner promoted to US Open tournament referee

NEW YORK — Former chair umpire Jake Garner will be the new tournament referee for the U.S. Open as of this year’s tournament, responsible for making the draws, preparing the daily match schedule and overseeing all officiating.
McKewen will be a Grand Slam supervisor at Flushing Meadows in 2023.
Melanie Tabb will be an assistant referee and Andrew Walker will be chief umpire.
The U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, is scheduled to be held Aug. 28 to Sept. 10.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports