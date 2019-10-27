Mixing speeds and angles with powerful ground strokes, Federer clinched on his first match point when De Minaur pushed a forehand wide.

Federer’s 10th Basel title was one of his most efficient. He did not drop a set in four matches played, and was never pushed to a tiebreaker.

Sunday’s final took just 68 minutes, and Federer’s longest match all week lasted 79 minutes.

Federer’s fourth title in 2019 is the 103rd of his career.

