In Friday’s quarterfinals, Federer will play fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka or Francis Tiafoe of the United States, who both had straight-set wins Wednesday.
Wawrinka beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-4, and Tiafoe won 6-4, 6-2 against Dan Evans.
Earlier, sixth-seeded David Goffin won 6-4, 6-4 against unseeded Marin Cilic, the Basel champion in 2016 when Federer was injured.
___
