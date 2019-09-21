Team Europe’s Roger Federer celebrates after winning against Team World’s Nick Kyrgios during their match at the Laver Cup tennis event in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP) (Associated Press)

GENEVA — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won their singles matches Saturday to help Team Europe retain its lead over Team World on Day 2 of the Laver Cup.

Using some courtside coaching from Nadal, Federer rallied late and raised his game in the decisive super-tiebreaker to beat Nick Kyrgios 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7 in the afternoon session.

Nadal opened the evening session by beating Milos Raonic 6-3, 7-6 (1), and was quickly back on court partnering Stefanos Tsitsipas in the day’s doubles rubber. Kyrgios and Jack Sock won that match 6-4, 3-6, 10-6, scoring two key points for the world team which trails Europe 7-5 ahead of the final four matches Sunday.

John Isner began Saturday’s play with a win for Team World, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-1 over Alexander Zverev.

The third edition of the annual Laver Cup is decided Sunday by a doubles match, then three more singles — each worth three points with 13 needed for overall victory.

