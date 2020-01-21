The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion will play Filip Krajinovic, who will have little rest ahead of the match. He won a tough five-setter that finished late Tuesday afternoon in a match postponed from Monday.

Federer’s potentially major hurdle on his half of the draw, defending and seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, plays Japanese wild-card entry Tatsuma Ito.

Serena Williams takes another step to what she hopes will be her record 24th Grand Slam singles title when she plays Tamara Zidansek. No. 1-ranked Ash Barty will play Polona Hercog as she continues her quest for a second major.

The 48th-ranked Hercog played her first-round match Tuesday after rain washed out her match on Day 1.

Barty said after he first-round win that the pressure of playing at home isn’t as great as trying to stay calm.

“Slams always feel like there’s a lot of chaos going because there’s so many people,” the French Open champion said. “It’s just chaos. When you’re able to separate that ... you feel a little bit more comfortable.”

Defending champion and third-seeded Naomi Osaka plays Zheng Saisai.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Possible late shower. High of 32 Celsius (90 Fahrenheit)

TUESDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny and high of 22 C (71 F)

TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s first round: No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat Hugo Dellien 6-2, 6-3, 6-0; No. 5 Dominic Thiem beat Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 7-5, 6-2; No. 9 Roberto Bautista Agut beat Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 6-2, 7-5; No. 12 Fabio Fognini beat Reilly Opelka 3-6, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5); No. 15 Stan Wawrinka beat Damir Dzumhur 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4; No. 16 Karen Khachanov beat Mario Vilella 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3; No. 32 Milos Raonic beat Lorenzo Giustino 6-2, 6-1, 6-3; Jannik Sinner beat Max Purcell 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s first round: No. 2 Karolina Pliskova beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 7-5; No. 19 Donna Vekic beat Maria Sharapova 6-3, 6-4; No. 6 Belinda Bencic beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 7-5; No. 10 Madison Keys beat Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-1; Ons Jabeur beat No. 12 Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-2; No. 18 Alison Riske beat Wang Yafan 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY: 366 — new projected WTA ranking for five-time Grand Slam singles champion and former No. 1-ranked Maria Sharapova after her first-round loss.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I think I’m not the only one — I can speak about my struggles and the things that I’ve gone through with my shoulder, but it’s not really in my character to:” Sharapova on her rankings slide after injuries and lack of match play.

