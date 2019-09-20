The six-man Europe team has a big advantage in ATP rankings, and No. 5 Dominic Thiem started the day by beating the 33rd-ranked Shapovalov 6-4, 5-7, 13-11. Decisive third sets are played as super-tiebreakers.

Sock, whose rankings fell into the 200s in an injury-hit season, then leveled the three-day event by winning 6-1, 7-6 (3) against No. 11 Fabio Fognini.

Europe, captained courtside by Bjorn Borg, regained the lead when No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas won 6-2, 1-6, 10-7 against 30th-ranked Taylor Fritz for the world team led by John McEnroe.

Federer is back on court before another sold-out crowd Saturday, when Rafael Nadal will also play singles for Europe.

Victories Saturday in the three singles matches and one doubles are worth two points each. Sunday’s matches are worth three points each and 13 points are needed to lift the title.

Europe seeks a third straight win in the Laver Cup, which is co-owned by Federer. It was launched two years ago in Prague, then moved to Chicago last year.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.