The 38-year-old Swiss is top-seeded this week as he looks to add to his 102 career tour titles.
Federer won the last four times he played the Swiss Indoors — missing the 2016 edition through injury — since a 2013 final loss against Juan Martin del Potro.
He next plays 33rd-ranked Dusan Lajovic or 49th-ranked Radu Albot.
