Matches will be played in Prague on Nov. 1-6.
The host Czech Republic will be led by 2021 French Open singles and doubles champion Krejcikova.
She is joined by Marketa Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open runner-up and Tokyo Olympics singles silver medalist, and Katerina Siniakova, who was Krejcikova’s doubles partner for three Grand Slam doubles titles and a gold medal at the Summer Games.
Olympic singles champion Belinda Bencic is on Switzerland’s team, while Muguruza will play for Spain along with Carla Suarez Navarro, Azarenka is on the Belarus roster, Kerber leads Germany, Fernandez is on Canada’s team and Stephens is joined by Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, CoCo Vandeweghe and Caroline Dolehide on the U.S. roster.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports