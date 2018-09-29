Fabio Fognini of Italy hits a return shot against Taylor Fritz of the United States during their semifinal match in the ATP 250 Chengdu Open tennis tournament in Chengdu in southwestern China’s Sichuan province, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Fognini beat Fritz, 2-1. (Chinatopix via AP) (Associated Press)

CHENGDU, China — Top-seeded Fabio Fognini reached his fourth ATP final of the year when he beat Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-3 at the Chengdu Open on Saturday.

If Fognini beats Australian qualifier Bernard Tomic in the final on Sunday, he will become the first Italian to win four ATP titles in a season.

After dropping the first set in a tiebreak, Fognini cruised the rest of the way, breaking Fritz six times over the last two sets.

Tomic dispatched Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-4, overwhelming the Portuguese player with his service game. Tomic landed 12 aces and won 83 percent of his first serves.

He is in his first tour-level final since early 2016 in Mexico. His last title was in 2015 in Bogota.

