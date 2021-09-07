Djokovic is the only male quarterfinalist with a Grand Slam singles title (he has 20), and Barbora Krejcikova is the only female quarterfinalist with one (this year’s French Open). Karolina Pliskova is the only other woman in the last eight with even one appearance in a major final; she was the runner-up at the U.S. Open in 2016 and at Wimbledon in July.