RIO DE JANEIRO — Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay advanced to the Rio Open semifinals Friday, beating Spain’s Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Cuevas, the 2016 winner in the clay-court event, will face 18-year-old Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada.

Aliassime beat Spain’s Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-3.

In the other quarterfinals, Serbia’s Laslo Dere beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4, 7-5, and Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene topped Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

