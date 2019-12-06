Wozniacki said her decision to stop playing “has nothing to do with my health.” She announced in October 2018 that she has rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune condition that can cause pain and swelling in the wrist and other joints.
She is currently ranked No. 37 after going 20-15 without a singles title in 2019.
