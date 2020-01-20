Konta was broken in the final game of the opening set, broke back in the opening game of the second but Jabeur broke Konta in her next two service games and again in the final game of the match.

Konta lost in the first round of the Brisbane International three weeks ago and later pulled out of the Adelaide International in an attempt to manage her knee problem.

The Sydney-born Konta advanced to the semifinals at Melbourne Park in 2016. She lost to Jabeur the last time they played at Eastbourne in 2019.

The match was carried over from Monday when torrential rain suspended all play on outside courts from mid-afternoon.

10:35 a.m.

Mostly sunny skies returned to Melbourne Park on Tuesday for Day 2 of the Australian Open, a welcome change from the deluge of rain showers Monday that forced suspension of dozens of matches.

As a result organizers started play on outside courts a half-hour early while matches on the three covered main courts were scheduled to begin at their regular time. Leading off the day on Rod Laver Arena was second-seeded Karolina Pliskova, who played Kristina Mladenovic.

Next up was 2008 Australian Open champion Maria Sharapova, who needed a wild- card entry after a series of injuries forced her off the tour and saw her ranking slide. She plays 19th-seeded Donna Vekic.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal makes his first appearance in the final day match Rod Laver Arena against Hugo Dellien.

