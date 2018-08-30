Frances Tiafoe fell to Australian Alex De Minaur in the second round of the U.S. Open on Thursday. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Frances Tiafoe walked to the net and lifted both arms to wrap Alex de Minaur in a sweaty hug as the two players, both under 21, sealed the first of what could be many meetings with an earnest embrace.

Tiafoe ended the best U.S. Open of his young career with a 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-2 second-round loss to the Australian nicknamed “Demon” on Court 17 on Thursday to cap what has been a summer of breakthroughs at the Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, the Maryland native advanced to the third round in his first entry into the main draw tournament, and in New York, he earned his first main draw win.

Still, he had higher expectations for himself heading into the second round.

“It was nice to get a win . . . but I was expecting a big run here especially after the Wimbledon I had, which ended under tough circumstances,” Tiafoe said. “I thought this U.S. Open was going to be something greater, but it is what it is.”

Tiafoe may be disappointed, but his supporters, especially those at the U.S. Tennis Association, have reason to be encouraged with the 20-year-old’s season so far. He earned his first ATP Tour title in February and sits fifth in the Tour’s “Next-Gen” rankings. Of the young up-and-coming group on the ATP Tour, Tiafoe is the standout American.

The story of Tiafoe, the child of parents who fled war-torn Sierra Leone, is known locally: He trained at College Park’s Junior Tennis Champions Center, a nonprofit that the USTA selected as its first Regional Training Center, while his father worked in maintenance in the facility.

To Martin Blackman, the USTA’s general manager of player development, Tiafoe’s successful year plays an important part in the association shoring up the men’s side of the program. Last year’s U.S. Open featured four American women in the semifinals.

At that level of the sport, the men are far behind. On the men’s side, the USTA is still focused on reinforcing a solid structure that produces Grand Slam champion-level players, such as Sloane Stephens on the women’s side.

“Frances is an example of when things go well, when the partnership with the USTA and the private sector and nonprofits, he’s an example of what we can accomplish,” said Blackman, who served as the JTCC’s director from 2004 to 2007.

“When players make it, there’s always a demonstration effect. . . . Frances, he doesn’t come from a family that wasn’t into tennis, he comes from a tough background, he’s African American, he can relate to kids, he loves tennis — I think that sends a message to the country that, hey, the game is getting much more accessible, and you can see yourself in the game. Frances is an example of a kid you can look up to.”

Tiafoe now is based in Orlando, where he trains at the USTA’s national campus and works with coach Robby Ginepri.

On Thursday in New York, he came out flat against the clean-hitting Aussie and lost the first two sets in just over an hour. He looked rejuvenated in the third, but the 5-foot-11 de Minaur, who made the finals in Washington this summer, has a keen ability to wear opponents down with his metronomic hitting. The 19-year-old gets to most balls and rarely misses.

“He’s going to have a great career, put a lot of miles on those legs,” Tiafoe said. “He does an unbelievable job of cutting angles, taking the ball early, scrapping when he has to.”

Tiafoe wasn’t surprised by de Minaur’s success. There are plenty of young, rising players left in the main draw, including Denis Shapovalov of Canada and Taylor Frtiz, another American. Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas also notched his first main-draw U.S. Open win this week.

“I see me, Shapo, Tsitsipas, all of us doing great things,” Tiafoe said. “You see a young guy do well, you’re like, ‘Ah, screw that, if they can do that, why not.’ It’s kind of been going the domino effect that way. . . . There’s a good level between all of us, it’s shocking how well we’re doing at such a young age. But no reason to be satisfied.”