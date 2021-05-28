“It’s cool to have a high ranking, but that’s not my goal. To be No. 1 would be cool, don’t get me wrong. But my goal is to win Grand Slams,” Gauff said during a video conference from Roland Garros on Friday. “I’m sure with the Grand Slams, a No. 1 ranking would come, but it’s not something that I focus on. My goal is just to win Grand Slams — and all the numbers and all that will come with that.”