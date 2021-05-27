Aces: Withdrew from French Open last year before second round because an Achilles injury. ... Went nearly three full months without competing after semifinal loss to Osaka at Australian Open. ... Lost opener in return at Rome in May, then took a wild-card entry for a small tournament in Parma, Italy, to get more work on red clay and went 1-1 there. ... 76-1 in first-round Slam matches; lost in Paris in 2012. ... Holds record for most major singles titles in the professional era; one more would equal Margaret Court for most in tennis history.