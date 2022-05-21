FRENCH OPEN 2022: Teen Alcaraz starts bid on Day 1 in Paris

Placeholder while article actions load

The only Grand Slam tournament that begins on a Sunday gets going with an end-of-day chance for the world to watch Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard who recently turned 19 and is generally considered a future champion. The No. 6-seeded Alcaraz will close the Day 1 schedule at Court Philippe Chatrier against Juan Ignacio Londero, a 28-year-old from Argentina who is ranked 141st. Londero is only 6-9 over his career at major tournaments, but he did make a run to the fourth round at Roland Garros in 2019 before losing to 13-time champion Rafael Nadal. For Alcaraz, this will be his sixth Grand Slam appearance and second in Paris. His best Slam showing was reaching the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open last year; he lost in the third round in his French Open debut in 2021. Other players in action Sunday include 2016 French Open champion Garbiñe Muguruza, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez, American teenager Coco Gauff and No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur among the women, along with 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev and No. 9 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime among the men.