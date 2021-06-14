Krejcikova rose 18 spots from 33rd in singles to a career high after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in Saturday’s final for her first Grand Slam singles title. In doubles, she went from No. 7 to return to the top spot, which she first occupied in October 2018, after teaming with Katerina Siniakova to defeat Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday for their third major championship as a duo.