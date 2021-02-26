Teichmann failed to convert a break point in the fourth game of the second set — her only one of the match — and it was a turning point. Swiatek held serve, then broke the unseeded Teichmann’s serve the next two times to keep her perfect record for the tournament — she has not lost a set.
“I feel solid and that is the most important thing for me because when I play good I just enjoy everything,” Swiatek said.
