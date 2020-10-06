THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy. High of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 degrees Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Cloudy. High of 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17 degrees Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S SINGLES RESULTS
Women’s Quarterfinals: No. 4 Sofia Kenin beat Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0; No. 7 Petra Kvitova beat Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Quarterfinals: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 17 Pablo Carreño Busta 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat No. 13 Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-2, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
4 — Number of three-setters won by Sofia Kenin, out of five matches played, en route to the French Open semifinals. Her opponent, Petra Kvitova, hasn’t dropped a set in the tournament.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“First of all, I would like to tell you that I’m not a ‘NextGen player’ anymore. I’m a proper adult.” — 22-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, when a reporter referred to the marketing slogan used by the men’s tennis tour to promote younger players.
