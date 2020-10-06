WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy. High of 61 degrees Fahrenheit (16 degrees Celsius).
TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Rain. High of 57 degrees Fahrenheit (14 degrees Celsius).
TUESDAY’S SINGLES RESULTS
Women’s Fourth Round: Danielle Collins beat No. 30 Ons Jabeur 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Women’s Quarterfinals: Nadia Podoroska beat No. 3 Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4; Iga Swiatek beat Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1.
Men’s Quarterfinals: No. 12 Diego Schwartzman beat No. 3 Dominic Thiem 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-2.
STAT OF THE DAY
Zero — Number of female qualifiers who reached the semifinals at the French Open in the professional era until Tuesday, when Nadia Podoroska did it.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“We both gave everything.” — Dominic Thiem, after his five-set quarterfinal loss to Diego Schwartzman, which lasted 5 hours, 8 minutes.
