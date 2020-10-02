SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy; chance of rain. High of 57 degrees Fahrenheit (14 degrees Celsius).
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Rain. High of 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17 degrees Celsius).
FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Third Round: No. 1 Simona Halep beat No. 25 Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-1; No. 5 Kiki Bertens beat Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-2; Caroline Garcia beat No. 16 Elise Mertens 1-6, 6-4, 7-5; Martina Trevisan beat No. 20 Maria Sakkari 1-6 7-6 (6), 6-3; Iga Swiatek beat Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Third Round: No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat Stefano Travaglia 6-1, 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 Dominic Thiem beat No. 28 Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3, 6-1; Hugo Gaston beat No. 16 Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0; No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Marco Cecchinato 6-1, 7-5, 6-3; Lorenzo Sonego beat No. 27 Taylor Fritz 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (17); Sebastian Korda beat Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.
STAT OF THE DAY
18 — Years since a man ranked outside the Top 200 reached the fourth round at Roland Garros until two did it with victories Friday: No. 213 Sebastian Korda and No. 239 Hugo Gaston.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Everybody is always asking him: ‘Are you the son of Petr Korda?’ Which I would love to change in the future, so that people ask me, ‘Are you Sebastian’s father?’” — 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, father of Sebastian, the youngest American man in the French Open’s fourth round since 1991.
