Novak Djokovic looks to start a new Grand Slam winning streak, playing his first match at a major tournament since being defaulted in the fourth round of the U.S. Open. He will be on Court Philippe Chatrier against 80th-ranked Mikael Ymer of Sweden. Djokovic, the 2016 champion in Paris, has never lost to a player ranked that low at Roland Garros. So far in 2020, Djokovic is 31-1, including a title on clay courts last week at the Italian Open. Also in the main stadium on Day 3: No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada against Gilles Simon of France. Shapovalov is coming off a quarterfinal run at the U.S. Open, but he is just 1-2 in his career at the French Open. Simon has been to the fourth round in Paris three times. Among the other players in action Tuesday: 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova in the women’s draw, and No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in the men’s.