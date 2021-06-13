SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny. High of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 Celsius).
SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s Singles Final: No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles Final: No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic beat No. 14 Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-4, 6-2.
STAT OF THE DAY
Zero — Number of times a man had won a Grand Slam title in the professional era, which began in 1968, after winning two matches in which he trailed two sets to none, until Djokovic did it at the 2021 French Open.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I don’t want to stop there.” — Djokovic.
___
