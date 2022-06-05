French Open glance: Nadal beats Ruud for 14th title in Paris

PARIS — A GLANCE BACK AT SUNDAY
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Partly cloudy. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Men’s Singles Final: No. 5 Rafael Nadal beat No. 8 Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.
Women’s Doubles Final: Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic beat No. 8 Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
STAT OF THE DAY
14-0 — Nadal’s record in French Open finals. He is 112-3 overall in the tournament for his career.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I’m going to keep fighting to try to keep going.” — Rafael Nadal, who has said chronic pain in his left foot has made him uncertain how long he can avoid retiring.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports