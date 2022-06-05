French Open glance: Nadal beats Ruud for 14th title in Paris

Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to earn his 14th title at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Both add to records Nadal already owned. And here is a new one: Two days after his 36th birthday, the Spaniard became the oldest champion in French Open history. He is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam for the first time; Nadal won the Australian Open in January. His lead over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam title count is now two — those rivals are both at 20 major championships. Ruud is a 23-year-old Norwegian who was appearing in his first major final.