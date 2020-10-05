TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Rain. High of 61 degrees Fahrenheit (16 degrees Celsius).
MONDAY’S WEATHER
Rain. High of 57 degrees Fahrenheit (14 degrees Celsius).
MONDAY’S SINGLES RESULTS
Women’s Fourth Round: No. 4 Sofia Kenin beat Fiona Ferro 2-6, 6-2, 6-1; No. 7 Petra Kvitova beat Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4; Laura Siegemund beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2.
Men’s Fourth Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 6-3; No. 5 beat No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6 (9), 6-2; No. 13 Andrey Rublev beat Marton Fucsovics 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (3); No. 17 Pablo Carreño Busta beat Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 7-5, 6-2.
STAT OF THE DAY
11 — Consecutive French Open quarterfinals reached by Djokovic, extending his own tournament record. Second on the list is Roger Federer, who made it at least that far in Paris nine years in a row. Nadal’s best run was six straight quarterfinals at Roland Garros.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“It’s not great news, for sure.” — Djokovic, discussing the government decision to shut bars in Paris because of concern about coronavirus cases.
