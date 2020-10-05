Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem can set up yet another French Open meeting with victories on Tuesday, only this time they would face each other in the semifinals instead of the final. Thiem was the runner-up to Nadal in 2018 and 2019; the man who won the U.S. Open last month is 26-4 at Roland Garros over the past five years, and three of those losses came against Nadal (the other came against Novak Djokovic). No. 2 seed Nadal will wrap up the day’s Court Philippe Chatrier schedule by playing 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy. Sinner is the first man to reach the quarterfinals in his Paris debut since Nadal won the first of his record 12 championships at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament in 2005. No. 3 seed Thiem’s quarterfinal comes earlier in the day against No. 12 Diego Schwartzman. Tuesday’s first contest in the main stadium is the last singles match of the fourth round, postponed from Monday because of rain: No. 30 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia against Danielle Collins of the U.S. The women’s quarterfinals are No. 3 Elina Svitolina against Nadia Podoroska and 19-year-old Iga Swiatek against Martina Trevisan.