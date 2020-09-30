THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Rain. High of 61 degrees Fahrenheit (16 degrees Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny. High of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 degrees Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Second Round: Tsvetana Pironkova advanced via walkover when No. 6 Serena Williams withdrew; No. 1 Simona Halep beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 Kiki Bertens beat Sara Errani 7-6 (5), 3-6, 9-7; Anna Karolina Schmiedlova beat No. 10 Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-2; No. 25 Amanda Anisimova bet Bernarda Pera 6-2, 6-0; Nadia Podoroska beat No. 23 Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.
Men’s Second Round: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3; No. 3 Dominic Thiem beat Jack Sock 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (6); No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4; Sebastian Korda beat No. 21 John Isner 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; No. 27 Taylor Fritz beat Radu Albot 6-3, 6-2, 6-4; Stefano Travaglia beat Kei Nishikori 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2.
STAT OF THE DAY
14 — Double-faults by Errani in her loss to Bertens.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I’m struggling to walk, so that’s kind of a telltale sign that I should try to recover.” — Williams, who pulled out of the tournament before her second-round match because of an injured Achilles tendon, which she hurt at the U.S. Open.
