PARIS — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

Quite a lineup for Day 2 in Court Philippe Chatrier, where Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams — owners of a combined collection of 55 Grand Slam singles titles — are scheduled to play in the first round. Each is embarking on a bid to achieve a milestone over the next two weeks at Roland Garros. Beginning against Yannick Hanfmann (a German qualifier who played tennis at Southern California and whose career Grand Slam record is 0-1), Nadal seeks his record-extending 12th championship in Paris, the most for any man or woman at any major tournament. Djokovic, whose initial opponent is Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, eyes a fourth consecutive Grand Slam trophy, something only one man has managed to do in the past 45 years: Djokovic. And Williams, who starts against Vitalia Diatchenko, renews her quest for a 24th major title, which would tie Margaret Court for the most in history. Other past Grand Slam champs in action on a busy day include Stan Wawrinka, Caroline Wozniacki, Sam Stosur and Petra Kvitova.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 68 degrees (20 Celsius).

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 70 degrees (21 Celsius).

SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s first round: No. 3 Roger Federer beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-4, 6-4; No. 7 Kei Nishikori beat Quentin Halys 6-2, 6-3, 6-4; No. 11 Marin Cilic beat Thomas Fabbiano 6-3, 7-5, 6-1; Nicolas Mahut beat No. 16 Marco Cecchinato 2-6, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s first round: No. 2 Karolina Pliskova beat Madison Brengle 6-2, 6-3; Anastasia Potapova beat No. 5 Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-2; No. 7 Sloane Stephens beat Misaki Doi 6-3, 7-6 (4); No. 9 Elina Svitolina beat Venus Williams 6-3, 6-3; No. 15 Belinda Bencic beat Jessika Ponchet 6-1, 6-4; No. 19 Garbine Muguruza beat Taylor Townsend 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

14 — Break points faced, and saved, by No. 6 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in his 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over Maximilian Marterer.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I like that approach for me also once in a while. It relaxes you on the bigger points, maybe, or it relaxes you subconsciously as you walk through the grounds and go to practice and go to the press room.” — Federer, on his rare chance to be what he called “an outsider” at a Grand Slam tournament as he returns to the French Open for the first time since 2015.

