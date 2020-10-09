SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 57 degrees Fahrenheit (14 degrees Celsius).
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny. High of 61 degrees Fahrenheit (16 degrees Celsius).
FRIDAY’S MEN’S SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1; No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (0).
STAT OF THE DAY
99-2 — Rafael Nadal’s career record at the French Open, including 25-0 combined in semifinals and finals.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“It’s his house.” — Novak Djokovic, speaking about Rafael Nadal, who has won 12 titles at Roland Garros.
