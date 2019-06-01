Two spectators watch a match from an adjacent court at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Michel Euler/Associated Press)

PARIS — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

The most intriguing matchup of the fourth round at Roland Garros this time around might just be 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens against 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza. That is scheduled to close Day 8’s schedule in Court Philippe Chatrier. Earlier in the day, the main stadium will feature Rafael Nadal against 78th-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero, and Roger Federer against 68th-ranked Leonardo Mayer. Neither Londero nor Mayer, both from Argentina, ever has played in the round of 16 in Paris. Indeed, Londero is making his Grand Slam debut. Nadal, meanwhile, is seeking his 12th championship at the French Open and 18th major title overall, while Federer is after his second trophy in Paris — a decade after the first — and 21st Slam in all. The other men’s matchups with quarterfinal berths at stake: 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka vs. No. 6 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, and No. 7 Kei Nishikori vs. Benoit Paire.

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 88 degrees (32 Celsius).

SATURDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 84 degrees (29 Celsius).

SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s third round: Katerina Siniakova beat No. 1 Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 Simona Halep beat No. 27 Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-1; Sofia Kenin beat No. 10 Serena Williams 6-2, 7-5; No. 14 Madison Keys beat Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4; No. 8 Ash Barty beat Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 6-1; Amanda Anisimova beat Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Men’s third round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Salvatore Caruso 6-3, 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 Dominic Thiem beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5;

No. 5 Alexander Zverev beat No. 30 Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2; No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6); No. 8 Juan Martin del Potro beat Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-4, 6-0; No. 10 Karen Khachanov beat Martin Klizan 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

50 — Years since the last time all top 10 seeded men reached the fourth round at the French Open; it hadn’t happened at any major tournament since the 1970 Australian Open.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“That I’m a fighter and that I just beat Serena Williams. So of course they’re going to remember that. I’ll remember that.” — Kenin, on what she wants the crowd to remember from her victory.

