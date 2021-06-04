SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy with a chance of rain. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Cloudy with some rain. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).
FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Third Round: No. 31 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-0; No. 7 Serena Williams beat Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-4; No. 15 Victoria Azarenka beat No. 23 Madison Keys 6-2, 6-2; No. 20 Marketa Vondrousova beat Polona Hercog 6-3, 6-3; No. 21 Elena Rybakina beat Elena Vesnina 6-1, 6-4.
Men’s Third Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat No. 32 Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4; No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Laslo Djere 6-2, 7-5, 6-2; No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta beat Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-4, 6-2; Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat No. 15 Casper Ruud 7-6 (3), 2-6, 7-6 (6), 0-6, 7-5; Federico Delbonis beat No. 27 Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-1, 6-3; No. 22 Cristian Garin beat Marcos Giron 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
STAT OF THE DAY
16 minutes — the length of the final game in Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s upset win over Casper Ruud, which lasted 4 hours, 35 minutes. In the last game, Davidovich Fokina hit an underhand serve to help save a break point.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“It’s an interesting position to be in. I’ve been in that position too, where I’ve played people that I really admired, but at the same time I wanted to win the match. So the tables have turned. They want to win, and they have nothing to lose. They start hitting lines, and you have to just realize you can hit the lines too.” — Serena Williams on opponents who idolize her.
