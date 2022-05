French Open lookahead: Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in action

The star-studded top half of the men’s bracket moves into the second round on Day 4 at Roland Garros, with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz all on the schedule. Defending champion Djokovic faces Alex Molcan at Court Suzanne Lenglen, 13-time champion Nadal will close the day in Court Philippe Chatrier in the night session by facing Corentin Moutet, and 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is seeded sixth and leads the tour with four titles in 2022, meets Albert Ramos-Vinolas at Court Simonne-Mathieu. No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev is also due to play, taking on Sebastian Baez in Chatrier in the afternoon. The most intriguing women’s matchup will follow in the main stadium: 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu against Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic.