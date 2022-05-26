French Open lookahead: Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in action

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal and rising star Carlos Alcaraz are all on the schedule as the third round of the French Open gets started on Day 6. Defending champion Djokovic faces Aljaz Bedene at Court Philippe Chatrier. In another afternoon match, No. 5 Nadal plays Botic Van De Zandschulp. The 19-year-old Alcaraz will be under the lights on center court against Sebastian Korda of the United States. Alcaraz, who is seeded sixth and leads the tour with four titles in 2022, lost to Korda on clay in Monte Carlo last month. That was Alcaraz’s only loss in 19 matches on the surface this season. No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev will take on another American, Brandon Nakashima. In the women’s draw, the youngest player remaining — 18-year-old Coco Gauff of the United States — will face the oldest — 36-year-old Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic plays 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in the first match on Court Philippe Chatrier.