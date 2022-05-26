French Open lookahead: Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in action

PARIS — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Partly cloudy. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 Celsius).
THURSDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Second Round: No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat Alison Riske 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 Paula Badosa beat Kaja Juvan 7-5, 3-6, 6-2; No. 7 Aryna Sabalenk beat Madison Brengle 6-1, 6-3; Shelby Rogers beat No. 9 Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-3; Qinwen Zheng beat No. 19 Simona Halep 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Men’s Second Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Zdenek Kolar 6-3, 7-6 (8), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (7); No. 7 Andrey Rublev beat Federico Delbonis 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; No. 8 Casper Ruud beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2; No. 11 Jannik Sinner beat Roberto Carballes Baena 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
STATS OF THE DAY
1976, 2022 — The only two times in the Open era that just three of the top 10 women’s seeds at the French Open reached the round of 32.
2009 — The last time all of the top 12 men’s seeds made it to the third round.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“The last point, I was just like: ‘Can this just end? Like at some point, either me lose or you win, I don’t care anymore.’ It was like, ‘I just want this to be over.’ It was so stressful.” — 11th-seeded Jessica Pegula of the U.S., who needed eight match points to close out her 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 victory over Anhelina Kalinina in the second round Thursday after needing 10 match points to finish off her first-round victory on Tuesday.
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports