SUNDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).
SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Cloudy. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 Celsius).
SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Singles Final: Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic beat No. 31 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 to win her first Grand Slam title.
Men’s Doubles Final: Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut vs. Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik.
STAT OF THE DAY
6 — Consecutive French Opens to end with a first-time Grand Slam champion winning the women’s singles title. Krejcikova follows Garbiñe Muguruza (2016), Jelena Ostapenko (2017), Simona Halep (2018), Ash Barty (2019) and Iga Swiatek (2020). Muguruza and Halep have gone on to win other major trophies.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I don’t know. Who knows? I mean, I just want to be me. I just don’t want to change. I just want to still be me.” — Krejcikova, asked whether her life is going to change now that she is a major singles champion.
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports