MONDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius)
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 Celsius)
SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s First Round: No. 2 Naomi Osaka beat Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6 (4); No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka beat Ana Konjuh 6-4, 6-3; Anhelina Kalinina beat No. 26 Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s First Round: Pablo Anduja beat No. 4 Dominic Thiem 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4; No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Oscar Otte 3-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0; Kei Nishikori beat Alessandro Giannessi 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
$15,000 — The amount Naomi Osaka was fined by the tournament referee for skipping the post-match news conference after her first-round victory. She was also threatened with stiffer penalties if she continues to avoid her media obligations. Osaka announced earlier in the week that she won’t attend news conferences in Paris.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“She wanted to fight for ... her psychology of her life. And we have to respect that.” — Russian veteran Elena Vesnina, when asked about Osaka’s decision to avoid the media in Paris. Vesnina, who returned last month after a three-year maternity leave, beat Olga Govortsova 6-1, 6-0.
___
