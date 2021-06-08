WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Partly cloudy. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).
TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny. High of 78 degrees Fahrenheit (26 Celsius).
TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Quarterfinals: No. 31 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat No. 21 Elena Rybakina 6-7 (2), 6-2, 9-7; Tamara Zidansek beat No. 33 Paula Badosa 7-5, 4-6, 8-6.
Men’s Quarterfinals: No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 6-1, 6-1; and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas.
STAT OF THE DAY
39 — Forehand winners for Zidansek in her victory, which made her the first tennis player from Slovenia to reach a Grand Slam semifinal.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I like France very much. During the match, I heard a lot of people cheering for Elena. But no worries, it actually helped me.” — Pavlyuchenkova, who represents Russia and lives in France, speaking to the crowd in French after her victory.
