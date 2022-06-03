French Open lookahead: Gauff, 18, takes on No. 1 Swiatek

Coco Gauff, an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23, will participate in her first Grand Slam final against 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who is ranked No. 1 and has won her past 34 matches and her last five tournaments. If Swiatek beats Gauff, she will equal a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000 for the longest unbeaten streak this century. Gauff and Swiatek have played each other twice before. Both matches were won by Swiatek in straight sets — last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami. Swiatek, who turned 21 on Tuesday, is the only Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles trophy.