French Open lookahead: Gauff, 18, takes on No. 1 Swiatek

PARIS — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY
SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Rain. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Men’s Semifinals: No. 5 Rafael Nadal beat No. 3 Alexander Zverev 7-6 (8), 6-6, retired; No. 8 CAsper Ruud beat No. 20 Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.
STAT OF THE DAY
36 — Rafael Nadal’s age as of Friday, his birthday; he is the oldest man to reach the singles final at Roland Garros since Bill Tilden was the runner-up at 37 in 1930.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I believe he’s 13-0 in the finals, so just shows that it might sound like an impossible task. But of course I will give it a shot, like the other 13 people before me have done.” — Casper Ruud, the 23-year-old Norwegian whose first Grand Slam final will come Sunday against 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, who indeed is unbeaten in title matches at the clay-court tournament.
