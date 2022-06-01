French Open lookahead: Gauff-Trevisan, Swiatek-Kasatkina

American teenager Coco Gauff will try to reach her first Grand Slam final when she faces Martina Trevisan of Italy in the semifinals at Roland Garros. The 18-year-old Gauff is seeded 18th at the French Open, where she lost in the quarterfinals a year ago. The 28-year-old Trevisan is ranked 59th. The other women’s semifinal Thursday is top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland against 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia. Swiatek has won her past 33 matches, the longest streak on the women’s tour since Serena Williams put together a 34-match run in 2013. Swiatek is the only member of the final four who ever has been this far at any Grand Slam tournament. She won the 2020 French Open and then lost in the semifinals at the Australian Open this January.