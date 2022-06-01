French Open lookahead: Gauff-Trevisan, Swiatek-Kasatkina

PARIS — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Partly cloudy. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius).
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Women’s Quarterfinals: No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat No. 11 Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2; No. 20 Daria Kasatkina beat No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Men’s Quarterfinals: No. 20 Marin Cilic beat No. 7 Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-3 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10); No. 8 Casper Ruud vs. Holger Rune (at night).
STAT OF THE DAY
33 — Consecutive matches won by Iga Swiatek, the longest streak in women’s tennis since Serena Williams had a 34-match run that ended in 2013.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I’m feeling great on the court, enjoying myself, being me, playing my own game. It’s paying off, and just, you know, enjoying the run.” — Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, who is into the semifinals at the French Open for the first time. That makes him the fifth active man to have reached at least that round at each of the four major tournaments, alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.
